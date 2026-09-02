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Mahaprabhu Jagannath to release in theatres on September 3, after temporary ban in July

Mahaprabhu Jagannath will finally be released in theatres on September 4 after facing a temporary ban due to objections over its portrayal of Lord Jagannath. The Supreme Court of India later allowed its release after July 28, following the Rath Yatra festival.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 05:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 05:50 PM IST
Mahaprabhu Jagannath to release in theatres on September 3, after temporary ban in July
Image Credit: Instagram

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