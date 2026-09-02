Mahaprabhu Jagannath to release in theatres on September 3, after temporary ban in July

Mahaprabhu Jagannath, an animated film, is now ready for release after a temporary delay in July. The Supreme Court of India had earlier refused to allow the film to be released during the ongoing Rath Yatra festival. However, the court later permitted the makers to release the film on or after July 28, once the festival ended.
Initially, the film was planned for release during the Rath Yatra in July, but its release was stopped after objections were raised about how Lord Jagannath was shown in the film. The issue reached the Supreme Court, which allowed the release after the festival period.
Now, the film is set to release in theatres on September 4, on the occasion of Janmashtami. A special media screening has also been planned in Delhi on September 3. The runtime of the film is 1 hour 44 minutes, and tickets are already available on booking platforms.
The controversy began when production house Ele Animations released the teaser of the film on June 6, announcing a July 10 release. Soon after, concerns were raised about the depiction of Lord Jagannath.
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, which manages the famous temple in Puri, objected to certain scenes in the film. Following this, the filmmakers organised a special screening for the Puri Gajapati Maharaja and members of the SJTA.
During the screening, some scenes were reportedly found to be inconsistent with traditional beliefs and stories related to Lord Jagannath. The filmmakers assured authorities that they would make necessary changes to respect religious sentiments and cultural values.
However, later it was claimed in court that the producers planned to release the film without making all the suggested changes. Petitioners also asked for the cancellation of the film’s certification by the Central Board of Film Certification.
The matter eventually reached the Supreme Court. On July 17, the court did not allow the film to be released during the Rath Yatra. However, it permitted the release after July 28.
The court also sent notices to the central government, Odisha government, CBFC, SJTA and other concerned parties. Earlier, the Orissa High Court had also said that the issue required proper review before the film could be released.
With all legal issues addressed, Mahaprabhu Jagannath is now ready to reach audiences in theatres. The film’s journey highlights the importance of respecting cultural and religious sentiments while creating content, and its release on Janmashtami adds a meaningful touch for devotees and viewers alike.
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