Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges Viewers To Watch 'Kesari Veer: Legend Of Somnath'

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has asked people to turn up in huge numbers for the upcoming film 'Kesari Veer'.

The film stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi and Akanksha Sharma.

Talking about the film, Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said, "'Kesari Veer' is not just cinema, it's India's history. The Somnath battle that took place in the 14th century A.D. was led by the young, unsung warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil, in his quest to protect the temple. The film is based on the brave fight of courageous warriors."

He further mentioned, "I have personally watched the teaser, and I'm really impressed with how it looks. The film is a stark reminder that we must be well aware of our history, and I urge everyone to watch it in theatres."

Touted as an epic war saga centered on Dharma and the Somnath temple, the film stars Suniel Shetty as the fearless warrior Vegda Ji, alongside Sooraj Pancholi as the unsung hero Veer Hamirji Gohil.

Adding to the ensemble is Akanksha Sharma, who portrays Rajal, a fierce female warrior.

They face the villain Zafar, played by Vivek Oberoi, who is on a mission to convert people based on religion. With a powerful cast led by Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi, and Akanksha Sharma.

The film is directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner.

A Panorama Studios worldwide release, the film promises a stirring blend of action, emotion, and drama, and is set to captivate global audiences on May 23.