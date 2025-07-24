New Delhi: The makers of animated film Mahavatar Narsimha has officially opened ticket bookings for the film, the inaugural film in its ambitious Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. Directed by Ashwin Kumar the first installment focuses on Lord Vishnu's fourth avatar, Narsimha, half‑man, half‑lion, whose fearsome form emerged to protect the devout Prahlad and vanquish the tyrant Hiranyakashyap, restoring cosmic balance.

Produced by Kleem Productions presented by Hombale Films, the film is being released in 3D and rendered in five Indian languages: Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The pre-booking news was accompanied by an epic poster from Hombale on their Instagram handle, urging fans, they shared, 'The roar has begun. The epic tale of #MahavatarNarsimha is ready to shake the screens. BOOKINGS ARE NOW OPEN. Grab your tickets now and witness the epic in theatres from TOMORROW!'

Take A Look At The Post:

Earlier, Mahavatar Narsimha's trailer has already struck a chord online, surpassing 2 million views within its first 24 hours.

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkandhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

For the unverse, The Kannada production powerhouse, known for hits such as KGF Chapter 1 & 2, Salaar, and Kantara.

Produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. Presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. The film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages. Releasing on 25th July 2025.