Mahavatar Narsimha Movie Trivia: Did You Know The Crew Stayed Veg During The Entire Shoot?

New Delhi: Ever since its announcement, the excitement surrounding Mahavatar Narsimha has been rising at a fever pitch. The film is shaping up to be a truly one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle, promising unmatched grandeur, stunning visuals, and powerful storytelling. This excitement is certainly justified not only by the film's scale but also by the profound impact it has had on its team.

Director Ashwin Kumar shared interesting facts about Mahavatar Narsimha and said, 'We designed the entire set ourselves. This film project started 4.5 years ago. We first study the characters in depth, and then we created in 3D.'

The director further shared about the impact the film had on the team and said, "Everyone in the team became so deeply involved in the work that they began meditating while looking at the image of God. Many even started observing the Ekadashi fast and gave up eating non-vegetarian food."

Amidst the rising excitement, Hombale Films introduces Antagonist Hiranyakashipu and dropped a thrilling promo titled "When Adharma Rises," offering a glimpse of the cinematic wonder audiences are about to witness.

The promo of Mahavatar Narsimha, "When Adharma Rises," has been released and Sharing the promo on their social media, the makers wrote —''He Challenged the Gods. He Ruled with Terror. Hiranyakashipu – the Embodiment of Adharma. The Reckoning Begins… #FaithWillRoar #MahavatarNarsimha In cinemas July 25th 2025, in 3D.''

Adding to the excitement, the makers unveiled something even bigger, the launch of The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe.

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. With its unmatched visual grandeur, cultural richness, cinematic excellence, and storytelling depth.

Mahavatar Narsimha hits theaters on July 25th, 2025, in 3D and five Indian languages.