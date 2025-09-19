Mumbai: Ashwin Kumar's 'Mahavatar Narsimha' is all set to roar its way on the OTT space.



One of the biggest releases of the year, the film will premiere on Netflix on Friday, September 19, the makers announced. "Bhakti shakti ka roop legi. Aa raha hai Mahavatar Narsimha. Watch Mahavatar Narsimha, out 19 September, 12:30 PM, on Netflix," the official announcement stated.

Netflix also confirmed the same and added, "The roar of this lion can topple a kingdom." The film will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

'Mahavatar Narsimha' originally opened in theatres on July 25, 2025.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, it is based on the ten avatars of Bhagwan Vishnu.

Also Read: Mahavatar Narsimha Movie Review: Impressive Visual Spectacle Driven By Epic Tale Of Mythology

The film connected with viewers from all age groups, with positive responses pouring across social media platforms. Within 10 days of its release, 'Mahavatar Narsimha' crossed Rs 100 crore at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing animated movie of India.

The makers recently celebrated 50 days across cinema halls, "A Glorious Milestone Etched In History. UNSTOPPABLE! 50 DAYS of #MahavatarNarsimha in theatres and still ROARING across 200+ cinemas! Your Unwavering Love made this HISTORIC MILESTONE possible. We're grateful beyond words."

Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan under the banner of Hombale Films, the film follows the story of Lord Narasimha, the half-man and half-lion avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The production house is known for delivering award-winning blockbusters like the 'KGF' franchise and 'Kantara'. It is now slated for the release of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' in October this year.