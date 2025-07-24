Mahavatar Narsimha Movie Review: Ashwin Kumars' directorial is all set for a grand release on the big screen on July 25, 2025. Marking the first chapter of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, the film promises to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle with its massive scale, stunning visuals, and powerful storytelling. The trailer has already heightened excitement among audiences. If you're planning to watch this mythological film and must read this review.

B Praak Reviews Mahavatar Narsimha

Singer B Praak, who also lent his voice to the song "Faith Will Roar" from the film, reviews Ashwin Kumars' directorial and expressed the divine feeling he experienced after watching glimpses of Mahavatar Narsimha. He also urged audiences to watch the film with their children. Praak praised the movie’s visuals and graphics.

The makers took to social media and shared a video of singer B PRAAK and captioned the post as, 'When B PRAAK felt the divine goosebumps... you know it's not just a film - it's a MAHAYUG!" Mahavatar Narsmha left even the voice of emotions speechless! Sanatan awakens.BOOKINGS OPEN NOW!. Will you witness the roar?.'

About Mahavatar Narsimha

The film reimagines the mythological tale of Prahlada, the devout follower of Lord Vishnu, who dares to defy his father, Hiranyakashipu. Mahavatar Narsimha is produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. With its unmatched visual grandeur, cultural richness, cinematic excellence, and storytelling depth, the film will be released in 3D and in five Indian languages.

Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).