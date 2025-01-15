Mahavatar Narsimha Teaser Creates Buzz With 2 Million Views In Just 24 Hours!

New Delhi: Ashwin Kumar's upcoming animated series 'Mahavatar Narsimha' is creating waves with its enthralling teaser, released on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Coming from the collaboration of two magnificent forces, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, this masterpiece marks the beginning of the Mahavatar series, which is set to present the stories of multiple avatars of Lord Vishnu.

While the teaser has been garnering tremendous love from audiences across the board, it has now achieved a milestone of crossing 2 million views within 24 hours.

The makers took to social media and shared this exciting news that the teaser of Mahavatar Narsimha has created a storm, earning a whopping 2 million views in just 24 hours.

Have A Look At The Post:

A storm unleashed. ____



2 Million Views and counting for #MahavatarNarsimhaTeaser _

_ https://t.co/rvGS9YKU20#MahavatarNarsimha hits theatres worldwide on April 3rd, 2025.

Experience the Epic Battle between Good and Evil in 3D Animation.#Mahavatar @hombalefilms @VKiragandur_ pic.twitter.com/JjLB5ZdluJ — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 15, 2025

This achievement speaks volumes about the audience's excitement for the animated series, which is poised to create a significant impact upon its release.

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. In collaboration with Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. With its unmatched visual grandeur, cultural richness, cinematic excellence, and storytelling depth.

The series explores the timeless saga of faith and devotion, following Bhakt Prahlad's journey and Lord Vishnu's Narsimha avatar to vanquish evil and uphold righteousness, offering a fresh take on ancient mythology, will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages.