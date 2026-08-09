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  • /Mahesh Babu birthday special: First look as Rudhra from SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ revealed

Mahesh Babu birthday special: First look as Rudhra from SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ revealed

On Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the makers of Varanasi unveiled his first look as Rudhra, with SS Rajamouli teasing a fierce yet vulnerable character born to fulfil a greater purpose.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 11:23 AM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
Mahesh Babu birthday special: First look as Rudhra from SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ revealed
Image Credit: @varanasimovie/instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Mahesh Babu birthday special: First look as Rudhra from SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ revealed
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