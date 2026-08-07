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  • /'Main Vaapas Aaunga' on OTT: Vedang Raina, Sharvari's emotional drama makes digital debut

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' on OTT: Vedang Raina, Sharvari's emotional drama makes digital debut

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Main Vaapas Aunga' stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 09:55 AM IST
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' on OTT: Vedang Raina, Sharvari's emotional drama makes digital debut
Image Credit: Movie Still

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