Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser out: Imtiaz Ali’s cross-generational romance set against 1947 partition promises epic tale

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has unveiled his latest cinematic venture, Main Vaapas Aaunga (I Will Return), a sweeping cross-generational romance set against the historic backdrop of the 1947 Partition. The announcement came on March 13 with the release of the film’s poster and teaser, while the film is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser

The teaser introduces audiences to an epic tale of love, memory, and longing. It centres on an elderly man, played by veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who reflects on a romantic story he has carried for 78 years. His grandson, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, listens attentively at his bedside, with music serving as a bridge to the pre-Partition era.

Visually, the teaser contrasts lush green wheat fields, ornate mansions, and vintage trains of the past with intimate modern-day moments. The grandson helps his grandfather relive memories through photographs and old films, creating a poignant interplay between nostalgia and the present.

Main Vaapas Aaunga cast

The cast includes Sharvari Wagh as the historical love interest and Vedang Raina in a supporting role. Naseeruddin Shah anchors the narrative with his characteristic emotional depth, while Diljit Dosanjh navigates both the contemporary grandson and his grandfather’s younger self in flashbacks.

At its core, Main Vaapas Aaunga explores the enduring promise of love across time and borders. The film’s title itself, translating to “I will return”, symbolises both a literal and emotional promise forged in the wake of 1947.

Speaking about the teaser, Imtiaz Ali remarked, “Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart? The biggest story of the century is migration. I feel privileged to get the chance to tell such a story on celluloid. This tale of fiction derives almost entirely from stories of people during the Partition. The past is always present. And decades later, when all incidents of woe have been spoken of, what remains is the early feeling of love that was too personal to share. The nostalgia of who we love and where we belong lives with us forever. This personal treasure sustains us and defines the quality of our lives.”

Echoing this sentiment, Sameer Nair added, “Imtiaz Ali is one of the most distinctive storytellers of our time, with a remarkable ability to create unforgettable stories that stay with audiences. Main Vaapas Aaunga carries that same emotional sweep. As we expand our journey into theatrical storytelling, collaborating with visionary filmmakers like Imtiaz is central to our ambition of bringing powerful, enduring stories to the big screen."