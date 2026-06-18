/Main Vaapas Aaunga vs Haunted 3D vs Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata box office collection: Who is winning the number game?

New Delhi: Not one or two but three movies released at the ticket counters, each belonging to a diverse genre. From Imtiaz Ali's romance drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, Vikram Bhatt's horror drama Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past and Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. Let's take a look at which movie is ahead in the number game?
Main Vaapas Aaunga is a romantic drama film directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Banita Sandhu.
According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk, on day 6, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected a net of Rs 1.75 crore across 2,056 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 11.98 crore and total India net collections to Rs 10.05 crore so far.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.50 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 6.75 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 18.73 crore.
Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is a supernatural horror film written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2011 film Haunted – 3D and stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty (also known as Mimoh Chakraborty), Chetna Pande, Gaurav Bajpai, Hemant Pandey, Shruti Prakash, and Praneet Bhat.
According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk, on Day 6, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past collected a net of Rs 1.40 crore across 4,180 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 17.31 crore and total India net collections to Rs 14.75 Cr so far.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a thriller film written and directed by Manoj Tapadia. It stars Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe. Based on true events, the film is inspired by the bravery of doctors, nurses and hospital staff who protected the patients during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at Cama Hospital.
On Day 6, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata collected a net of Rs 0.55 Cr across 1,588 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 7.25 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 6.10 Cr so far.
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