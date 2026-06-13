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NewsEntertainmentMoviesMain Vapas Aaunga box office collection day 1: Imtiaz Ali's directorial collects just Rs 1.15 crore
MAIN VAPAS AAUNGA

Main Vapas Aaunga box office collection day 1: Imtiaz Ali's directorial collects just Rs 1.15 crore

Main Vapas Aaunga box office collection day 1: Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama directorial hit theatres on June 6, 2026, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina.

 

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 10:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Main Vapas Aaunga box office collection day 1: Imtiaz Ali's directorial collects just Rs 1.15 crore(Image: IMDb)

Main Vapas Aaunga box office day 1: Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles, Imtiaz Ali's directorial hit theatres yesterday, i.e. June 6, 2026, with high expectations. Let's take a look at how much the romantic drama collected on its first day at the big screens.

Main Vapas Aaunta box office day 1

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned an estimated Rs 1.15 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 11% across 2,302 shows nationwide.

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In January, the makers announced the release date for the eagerly-awaited film on social media with a post that read, "Imtiaz Ali’s next, a charming story of love and longing to release in cinemas on 12th June, 2026. Applause Entertainment Presents, A Window Seat Films Production. Starring: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah Directed by Imtiaz Ali Music by A.R. Rahman Lyrics by Irshad Kamil Produced by: Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary."

Also Read | Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ first poster out: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari lead romantic drama

Take a look:

Main Vapas Aaunga storyline

Main Vaapas Aaunga is a Hindi-language romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali that was released in theatres worldwide on June 12, 2026. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India, the film tells a poignant, generation-spanning love story marked by separation, longing, and remembrance. Blending themes of first love, memory, displacement, and intergenerational trauma, the movie explores how the wounds of the past continue to shape lives across generations while capturing the enduring connection to a lost homeland.

Main Wapas Aaunga is backed by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment in association with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 12, 2026. Its soundtrack is being released under the Tips Music label, while Birla Studios is overseeing global distribution.

 

FAQs

Q1. How much did Main Vaapas Aaunga earn on its opening day?

A. The film collected an estimated Rs 1.15 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 1.

Q2. What was the occupancy of Main Vaapas Aaunga on its first day?

A. The romantic drama recorded an overall occupancy of 11% across 2,302 shows nationwide.

Q3. Who are the lead actors in Main Vaapas Aaunga?

A. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in key roles.

Q4. What is the storyline of Main Vaapas Aaunga?

A. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, it follows a generation-spanning love story exploring memory, loss, and longing.

Q5. Who directed and produced Main Vaapas Aaunga?

A. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar.

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