Major Indian movies you can watch in September 2026: Mirzapur The Movie to Haiwaan

Big screens across the country are about to get a lot busier. September brings one of the year's most eclectic release calendars, as a hit streaming franchise makes its long-anticipated jump to theatres, two familiar faces from Bollywood's past reunite in a gripping new thriller, and a fantasy epic rooted in Indian mythology closes out the month. Add a slow-burn investigative drama and a light-hearted action comedy to the mix, and audiences have no shortage of choices this month. Here's everything worth watching in Indian cinemas this September.
Gandhari is an action thriller film directed by Devashish Makhija and written and produced by Kanika Dhillon. It stars Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee and Mita Vashisht.
Streaming date: September 3
Where to watch: Netflix
Mirzapur: The Movie has arrived, taking the lead from the story that originally started in 2018. The screenplay moves from the streets of Purvanchal to the deserts of Rajasthan, bringing its gripping world and larger-than-life storytelling to cinema halls across regions. Mirzapur: The Movie has been one of the biggest and most anticipated films this year and is an adaptation of India’s biggest crime thriller OTT franchise, Mirzapur.
Release date: September 4
Where to watch: In cinemas
Mahaprabhu Jagannath is an animated film, is now ready for release after a temporary delay in July. Initially, the film was planned for release during the Rath Yatra in July, but its release was stopped after objections were raised about how Lord Jagannath was shown in the film. Now, the film is set to release in theatres on September 4, on the occasion of Janmashtami.
Release date: September 4
Where to watch: In cinemas
Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? is a crime comedy thriller film directed by Abhishek Dogra and produced by Anshu Mishra. The film stars Arshad Warsi in a dual role as Jeevan and Bheema, alongside Sanjeeda Sheikh, Vijay Raaz, Pooja Chopra and Brijendra Kala.
Streaming date: September 4
Where to watch: In cinemas
Sardar 2 is a Tamil spy action thriller film directed by P. S. Mithran. A sequel to Sardar (2022), the movie stars Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan reprising their roles from the predecessor, with S. J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath joining the cast.
Streaming date: September 10
Where to watch: In theatres
Haiwaan is a crime thriller film co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. It is a remake of of Priyadarshan's own 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, and stars Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher while Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance. It marks the final film appearance of Asrani, who passed away in October 2025.
Release date: September 11
Where to watch: In cinemas
Daayra is a crime thriller film co-written and directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film stars Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.
Release date: September 18
Where to watch: In cinemas
Kunal Kemmu has directed the comedy thriller. It is about two hapless friends who can barely manage their own lives accidentally stumble upon a terrorist plot and suddenly find themselves responsible for saving the nation despite being completely unprepared for the task.
Release date: September 18
Where to watch: In cinemas
The Vvaan is about a rational urban man defying his ancestral village's forbidden forest and awakens a divine goddess, forcing him to confront powers beyond logic as he becomes the unlikely saviour protecting his people from annihilation. It features Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anup Soni.
Release date: September 25
Where to watch: In cinemas
The Paradise is an upcoming Telugu action drama directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. The film stars Nani, Sonali Kulkarni, Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal in lead roles.
Streaming date: September 24
Where to watch: In Cinemas
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.