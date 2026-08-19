Major theatrical movie releases: The last week of August is shaping up to be a genuine box-office showdown. On one side, Yash makes his long-awaited return to the big screen with Toxic — a film that's weathered four release-date shifts, budget speculation, and years of fan anticipation before finally locking in a theatrical run. On the other hand, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt step outside familiar territory altogether, headlining 7 Dogs, a high-stakes Saudi-backed action project that pulls together talent from India, Egypt, and Hollywood under one banner. It's a rare week where two very different kinds of 'big' land in cinemas almost simultaneously, giving audiences no shortage of reasons to head back to the theatre.
India Release Date: August 20
Khalifa: The Intro is a Malayalam action thriller film directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V Abraham. It is the first instalment of a planned duology and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast of Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malvika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan and Indrans, while Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance. Khalifa is about a man who crawls his way to the top of the gold smuggling world, which is full of criminals and powerful people.
Coinciding with the Onam festival, Khalifa: The Intro is set to be released on August 20, 2026, worldwide.
India Release Date: August 21
7 Dogs is an international action thriller directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The film features Egyptian superstars Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz. The ensemble cast also includes Monica Bellucci, Nasser Al Qasabi, Sayed Ragab, Tara Emad, Sandy Bella, Giancarlo Esposito, Max Huang, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.
Conceived and co-written by Turki Alalshikh, 7 Dogs brings together talent from Egyptian, Saudi, Indian and international cinema. The film follows Interpol agent Khalid Al-Azzazi, who is forced to join forces with crime syndicate figure Ghali Abu Daoud to take on a dangerous drug-trafficking network.
The film also features an action team associated with the John Wick franchise, adding to its large-scale international action appeal. 7 Dogs is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on August 21, 2026, in Hindi and English.
India Release Date: August 21
The Insidious franchise is expanding further with the latest entry starring Amelia Eve and Brandon Perea. The much-awaited horror film promises to give fans the thrills. In the film, a young woman who can interact with and bring spirits to the mortal world is soon haunted by malevolent forces.
India Release Date: August 26
Yash's one of the most-anticipated movies, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. It will be released in Kannada, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
India Release Date: August 28
Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is the sequel to the 2006 Hindi comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla. Anupam Kher and Boman Irani return from the original film, along with other returning cast members. The sequel is directed by Prashant Bhatia. The movie features Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey and Parvin Dabas in lead roles.
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