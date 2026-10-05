/Major upcoming OTT releases in October 2026: Best movies & series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & more

OTT releases in October 2026: October has a way of making the couch feel like the best seat in the house. The festive season is about to begin, the evenings are cooling off, and the streaming platforms have clearly planned for it. This month's slate covers a lot: crime thrillers that need a full weekend, family dramas, and big-budget international series, and regional films arriving on OTT only weeks after their theatrical runs. Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5 are all competing for your watchlist, so we've sorted the releases by what's actually worth your time. Here's what to queue up, what to save for the holidays, and what to skip.
Directed by Sonam Nair, Dupahiya Season 2 features Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashpal Sharma, and new addition Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua). This time, the new conflict arises as the people of Dhadakpur deal with a mobile tower installed on Banwari's barren land.
Streaming date: October 1
Where to watch: Prime Video
Pooja Meri Jaan is an upcoming crime thriller film directed by Navjot Gulati and co-directed by Vipasha Arvind. The film stars Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz.
Streaming date: October 2
Where to watch: ZEE5
#Love is an upcoming Tamil romantic comedy series starring Aishwarya Lekshmi (as Tara) and Arjun Das (as Matthew). Directed by Balaji Mohan, the plot moves around Tara, who runs a compatibility-based dating app called FOUND, while Matthew runs a chemistry-based app called Find My Bae. Their professional rivalry turns personal when Tara makes Matthew a bet to prove whose theory of love actually lasts.
Streaming date: October 2
Where to watch: Netflix
East of Eden is an upcoming limited television series from Zoe Kazan, starring Florence Pugh. It is adapted from John Steinbeck's 1952 novel of the same name.
Streaming date: October 1
Where to watch: Netflix
Carrie is a psychological drama by Mike Flanagan. It is about a sheltered girl with telekinetic powers who is bullied, leading to a horrific, bloody incident due to her domineering mother's influence. It features Matthew Lillard, Amber Midthunder and Summer H Howell.
Streaming date: October 7
Where to watch: Prime Video
'Reporting Live' is an investigative thriller starring Parineeti Chopra, Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain and Shekhar Suman. Directed by Dhruv Tripathi, written by Mihir Jadhav and Dhruv Tripathi, and produced by Partha Kiran Thakur and Joshua Shirsath.
Streaming date: October 9
Where to watch: Netflix
Animals is an upcoming American crime thriller film directed by Ben Affleck and written by Affleck, Connor O. McIntyre and Billy Ray. It stars Affleck, Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson, Adriana Paz with Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Steven Yeun.
Streaming date: October 9
Where to watch: Netflix
The fresh season picks up after the explosive events of the previous season, dealing with the fallout of the plot involving a Russian nuclear torpedo. The cast includes Keri Russell (Kate Wyler), Rufus Sewell (Hal Wyler), David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Ato Essandoh, and Rory Kinnear.
Streaming date: October 15
Where to watch: Netflix
Akka is set in the 1980s in a fictional South Indian city called Pernuru, where women run a powerful matriarchal society. An outsider threatens this all-powerful sisterhood. It has been directed by Dharmaraj Shetty. Akka features Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte, and Tanvi Azmi in lead roles.
Streaming date: October 30
Where to watch: Netflix
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