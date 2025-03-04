Makers Of Andaman Announce Arjun Bewakoof With Revolutionary 'Ticket-Funded' Model

New Delhi: The makers of Andaman, starring Sanjay Mishra, have officially revealed their next exciting project: Arjun Bewakoof. This upcoming film takes a bold new approach to funding, adopting an innovative “ticket-funded” model that is sure to turn heads in the independent filmmaking community.

Under this novel model, audiences who purchase tickets for any two films on the Open Theatre platform will directly contribute to the funding of Arjun Bewakoof. The filmmakers aim to create a collaborative production process, where viewers become integral contributors to the film's creation.

Director Smita Singh explained the reasoning behind this strategy, saying, “For our first film, Andaman, it was incredibly difficult to build an audience. It took immense struggle to bring the film to life. The challenge lies in reaching people, especially without a well-known face to draw them in. As an independent filmmaker working with new actors, the battle to be seen is relentless and global. This is why we came up with the idea for Arjun Bewakoof. We want to build a community of 200,000 people who will act as micro producers for the film. For just Rs. 99, they’ll not only get to watch two films on Open Theatre but also play a part in funding our next project, which will feature newcomers.”

Writer and actor Anand Raaj shared his thoughts on the initiative, stating, “Big star films have their own following, but independent filmmakers lack that kind of community. We’re changing that. We’re bringing together 200,000 people who will support and invest in this journey. Arjun Bewakoof is set to release on December 25th—no matter what."

He continued, “This film is a suspense thriller filled with twists and turns that are completely unpredictable. Every character is unique, and while I can’t reveal too much, I can tell you this: the film’s audience will also be its producers. This is only the second time something like this is happening in the history of Indian cinema, with Shyam Benegal's Manthan being the first. In 1976, 500,000 farmers from Gujarat contributed ₹2 each to fund that film. We're following in their footsteps, making cinema powered by the people.”

Andaman, which is currently streaming on Open Theatre, earned praise for its captivating narrative and powerful performances by Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Tailang, and Anand Raaj. Directed by Smita Singh and written by Anand Raaj, it was produced under the banner of 8 Pillars Motion Pictures—the same production house behind Arjun Bewakoof.

As the filmmakers gear up for the release of Arjun Bewakoof, they hope that this fresh funding model will resonate with audiences, paving the way for a new era of independent cinema supported by the people, for the people.