Mandala Murders Trailer Out: Dive Into Mythological Crime-Thriller Ahead Of Its Release

Mumbai: Netflix treated the movie buffs with the enchanting trailer of its forthcoming mythological crime-thriller, "Mandala Murders" on Tuesday.

Set against the backdrop of an eerie town called Charandaspur, the series will show detectives Rea Thomas (Played by Vaani Kapoor) and Vikram Singh (Played by Vaibhav Raj Gupta) attempting to resolve a series of ritualistic killings linked to a centuries-old secret society.

Aside from Vaani and Vaibhav, "Mandala Murders" will also see Shriya Pilgaonkar, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, Raghubir Yadav, and Monica Choudhary in key roles.

Talking about "Mandala Murders", Gopi Puthran, creator and director said, “From the start, our goal with Mandala Murders was to create a world that feels unknown yet grounded — where every truth has layers and every answer leads to more questions. Crafting the tension, weaving in symbolism, and watching this brilliant cast bring it to life has been incredibly rewarding. Partnering with Netflix gave us the scale and vision to bring this layered story to life.”

Director Manan Rawat added, “Every episode adds another piece to the puzzle - challenging everything you think you know. Vaani, Vaibhav, and Surveen bring a rare blend of raw emotion and intensity with their performances. With Netflix we were able to craft a world that’s as visually compelling as it is emotionally charged — where every frame deepens the suspense, and every character leaves an impact.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix shared, “Mandala Murders, our next offering is very exciting series that blends the world of crime and mythology, where every layer reveals something more mysterious and eerie. This compelling mystery unravels with every episode, where each murder or killing takes the audience a step deeper into the mandala! We absolutely love the concept and the mythology that Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat have created, not only is it intriguing but also distinctly rooted in our storytelling culture. With Yash Raj Films, our longstanding creative partners backing this vision, and a standout cast led by Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, this is a story that grips you from the get-go."

"Mandala Murders" will premiere on Netflix on July 25.