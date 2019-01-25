Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and her Australian connection

New Delhi: The majestic portrayal of warrior princess Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, played by Kangana Ranaut in 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' opened in theatres on January 25, 2019. The movie has earned rave reviews for its content and power-packed performances.

Kangana has enacted the role of Rani Laxmibai with utmost grit and passion. The actress has also donned the director's hat with this venture. 'Manikarnika' showcases the journey of the iconic fighter who brilliantly won her battles. The actress has worked hard for acing her part with rigourous horse riding and sword fighting training keeping her busy.

The period drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Meanwhile, going back to the times of Rani Laxmibai, Australian lawyer John Lang had written a petition in 1854 on behalf of the warrior princess which was against the East India Company. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2014, presented the same petition to his then Australian counterpart Tony Abbott.

He gifted the memorial of Australian John Lang on behalf of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi against East India Company to Abbott.

John Lang, a lawyer, is credited as Australia's first native-born novelist. He fought against the East India Company and presented Rani Laxmibai's legal battles.