Manipuri film Boong wins BAFTA, Amul cheers India’s first regional cinema triumph

New Delhi: In a historic first for Indian cinema, the Manipuri film Boong, backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment along with Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures, won at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA 2026). Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the coming-of-age drama took home the Best Children’s & Family Film award, marking a defining moment for regional cinema on the global stage.

The film triumphed over international competitors, including Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch, and Arco, securing India’s maiden victory at the prestigious awards.

Bollywood Celebrates the Win

The historic achievement sparked nationwide celebrations, with Bollywood celebrities taking to social media to share their pride. Priyanka Chopra called the win a moment for stories that deserve to be “seen, celebrated and remembered,” congratulating director Lakshmipriya Devi and the entire Boong team. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and other stars also lauded the film’s success, highlighting the global recognition for regional cinema.

Amul Marks the Moment

Adding a dash of wit to the celebrations, dairy giant Amul commemorated the victory with a special topical creative. Known for its clever, pun-filled tributes to major national and international events, Amul shared an illustration celebrating Boong’s historic BAFTA win.

About the Film

Set in Manipur, Boong tells a heartwarming story of family, hope, and resilience. It follows a young boy, Boong, played by Gugun Kipgen, who dreams of reuniting his fragmented family. Raised by his single mother, Mandakini, portrayed by Bala Hijam Ningthoujam, Boong embarks on a journey with his best friend to find his missing father. The film beautifully captures innocence, emotions, and the strong bond between a mother and child.

A Global Stage for Regional Cinema

With this historic win, Boong has etched its name in BAFTA history while amplifying the voice of regional Indian cinema internationally. The film’s success highlights the growing recognition and appreciation for stories from India’s diverse cinematic landscape.