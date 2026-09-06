/Manoj Bajpayee’s first look as Mahatma Gandhi revealed; film to explore 21-day period of freedom struggle

Talking about his other projects, the actor will next be seen in ‘Last Man in Tower.’ The film also stars Boman Irani and Divya Dutta. Directed by Ben Rekhi and produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, the film is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. It marks the first on-screen collaboration between Bajpayee and Boman Irani.