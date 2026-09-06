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Manoj Bajpayee’s first look as Mahatma Gandhi revealed; film to explore 21-day period of freedom struggle

Manoj Bajpayee undergoes a dramatic transformation to play Mahatma Gandhi for the first time in an upcoming Sudhir Mishra-directed historical drama based on a crucial 21-day period from India’s independence movement.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 05:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Manoj Bajpayee’s first look as Mahatma Gandhi revealed; film to explore 21-day period of freedom struggle
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Manoj Bajpayee’s first look as Mahatma Gandhi revealed; film to explore 21-day period of freedom struggle
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