Mardaani 3 box office collection day 6: Rani Mukerji-starrer struggles to maintain momentum, total nears Rs 25 crore
MARDAANI 3

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 6: Rani Mukerji-starrer struggles to maintain momentum, total nears Rs 25 crore

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji’s cop drama hits theatres on 30 January 2026 with a Rs 4 crore opening - find out its total collection till now.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 6: Rani Mukerji-starrer struggles to maintain momentum, total nears Rs 25 crore(Image: IMDb)

Mardaani 3 box office day 6: Rani Mukerji’s crime thriller Mardaani 3, which hit theatres on January 30, has opened to decent reviews and a moderate box office response. On its opening day the crime thriller opened to Rs 4 crore.

Mardaani 3 Box Office

Mardaani 3 opened with Rs 4 crore on Day 1 (Friday), as per a report by Sacnilk, followed by a strong jump on Saturday with Rs 6.25 crore, showing a growth of 56.25%. The film continued its upward trend on Sunday, collecting Rs 7.25 crore, a rise of 16%. However, weekday collections saw a sharp drop, with Rs 2.25 crore on Monday, marking a decline of 68.97%. On Tuesday, the film witnessed a slight recovery, earning Rs 2.6 crore, up by 15.56%. As per early estimates, Mardaani 3 collected around Rs 2 crore on Wednesday (rough data), registering a dip of 23.08%. With this, the film’s total collection after six days stands at approximately Rs 24.35 crore.

About Mardaani 3

The story unfolds in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, where two young girls, Ruhani, the daughter of an Indian diplomat, and Jhimli, the daughter of a domestic worker, are abducted while playing together. Given the high-profile involvement of the diplomat’s child, NIA officer Shivani Shivaji Roy is brought in to investigate. As the probe deepens, she realises the case is far from isolated and is instead linked to a vast, well-organised criminal network responsible for the disappearance of 93 young girls aged between 8 and 9, mostly from underprivileged families, over the past three months.

Also Read | Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 5: Rani Mukerji`s film collects half of Border 2`s second tuesday earnings

While the first two films in the franchise, Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019), performed well at the box office, the third instalment is finding it difficult to post strong numbers. Made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, as per a report by Times of India, the film sees Rani Mukerji returning as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, for which she has reportedly charged Rs 7 crore. Mallika Prasad essays the role of the primary antagonist, Amma, while Janki Bodiwala appears in a key role. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 hit theatres on January 30, 2026.

