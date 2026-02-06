Advertisement
MARDAANI 3 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 7: Rani Mukerji’s film witnesses steady decline, earns Rs 26.30 crore

Mardaani 3 concluded its first week at the box office with a total domestic net collection of Rs 26.30 crore.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 12:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 7: Rani Mukerji’s film witnesses steady decline, earns Rs 26.30 crore(Source: IMDB)

New Delhi: Rani Mukerji’s latest release Mardaani 3 is experiencing a gradual slowdown at the box office in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the film has collected Rs 26.30 crore nett in its first seven days of release.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection

The cop drama, which was expected to pose strong competition to Border 2, has failed to sustain audience interest after an encouraging opening weekend. The film opened with Rs 4 crore on Day 1. Collections saw an upward trend over the weekend, with the film earning Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday.

However, post the weekend, Mardaani 3 has shown a consistent decline in daily earnings.

Here is the day-wise box office breakdown (India nett):

Day 1: ₹4 crore

Day 2: ₹6.25 crore

Day 3: ₹7.25 crore

Day 4: ₹2.25 crore

Day 5: ₹2.60 crore

Day 6: ₹2.10 crore

Day 7: ₹1.85 crore (early estimates)

Total collection so far: Rs 26.30 crore nett

Despite decent word-of-mouth for its performances, the film has struggled to maintain momentum during the weekdays.

About Mardaani 3

Set in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, the story follows the abduction of two young girls—Ruhani, the daughter of an Indian diplomat, and Jhimli, the daughter of a domestic worker—who go missing while playing together. Due to the involvement of a high-profile victim, NIA officer Shivani Shivaji Roy is assigned to the case.

As the investigation unfolds, Shivani uncovers a much larger and disturbing criminal network responsible for the disappearance of 93 young girls aged between 8 and 9, mostly from underprivileged families, over a span of three months.

While the first two films in the franchise, Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019) performed well at the box office, the third instalment is struggling to replicate their success.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 60 crore (as per a Times of India report), the film marks Rani Mukerji’s return as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, for which she reportedly charged ₹7 crore. Mallika Prasad plays the main antagonist Amma, while Janki Bodiwala appears in a key role.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 was released in theatres on January 30, 2026.

