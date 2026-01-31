Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012387https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/mardaani-3-box-office-day-1-rani-mukerji-s-film-earns-rs-4-crore-beats-previous-franchise-openings-3012387.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Mardaani 3’ Box Office Day 1: Rani Mukerji’s film earns Rs 4 crore, beats previous franchise openings
MARDAANI 3

‘Mardaani 3’ Box Office Day 1: Rani Mukerji’s film earns Rs 4 crore, beats previous franchise openings

Mardaani 3 released in cinemas on January 30, 2026, marking Rani Mukerji’s 30th year in the film industry. 

|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 09:59 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Mardaani 3’ Box Office Day 1: Rani Mukerji’s film earns Rs 4 crore, beats previous franchise openings(Source: X)

Mumbai: Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' registered a decent opening at the box office.
 
As per trade analyst  the movie raked in Rs 4 crore on the opening day.
 
"Mardaani3, which followed a compact release strategy by #YRF [limited screens and restricted shows], has opened better than expected, higher than the first two instalments. Day 1 biz -   #Mardaani: Rs 3.46 cr   #Mardaani2: Rs 3.80 cr   #Mardaani3: Rs 4 cr There was a misconception that mid-range films - especially female-centric films - don't open well, but the healthy start of #Mardaani3 rubbishes those claims. #Mardaani3 now needs to register an upward trend over the weekend, coupled with a steady run on weekdays - just like the first two instalments - to ensure a winning run," he posted.

 
"#Mardaani3 [Week 1] Fri ₹ 4 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice," Adarsh added.
 

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Mardaani 3' carries forward the franchise's legacy of hard-hitting, socially relevant storytelling.

 
While 'Mardaani' spotlighted the grim world of human trafficking and 'Mardaani 2' explored the chilling mind of a brutal serial offender, the third instalment dives into yet another dark and urgent social issue, reinforcing the series' reputation for impactful, issue-driven cinema.
 
The release of 'Mardaani 3' is also significant for the actress as it coincides with Rani Mukerji completing 30 years in cinema, a landmark moment that has prompted widespread appreciation and celebration across the film industry. 
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Epstein files
Prince Andrew photos and Buckingham Palace 'private' dinner invite revealed
tote bags
Everyday Tote Bags For Girls Worth Exploring On Myntra
Healthy eating foods
Healthy Eating Foods That Balance Flavor and Nutrition
School bags
Stylish And Practical School Bags For Girls On Myntra
green beauty
Eco-Conscious Beauty And Skincare Essentials
Strait of Hormuz
Iran live-fire drills in Strait of Hormuz: US issues warning amid tensions
Healthy eating dishes
Healthy Eating Dishes for Guilt-Free Satisfaction
Technology
How Bluetooth affects your smartphone's battery? Tips to save it
IMD rainfall report
India records 31.5 % below-normal rainfall in January, warm temperatures: IMD
Sadab Patel
The Instagram Viral Creator Winning Hearts As India’s ‘Funny Reaction Boy'