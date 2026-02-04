Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 5: Rani Mukerji’s film collects half of Border 2’s second tuesday earnings

New Delhi: Rani Mukerji’s crime thriller Mardaani 3, which hit theatres on January 30, has opened to decent reviews and a moderate box office response. On Day 5 (Tuesday), the film earned Rs 2.50 crore, slightly higher than its Monday collection, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection

After five days at the box office, Mardaani 3 has collected Rs 22.25 crore in total. On Day 5 alone, the film added Rs 2.50 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

The third instalment of the franchise recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.72% on Tuesday.

Night shows witnessed the highest occupancy at 33.62%, followed by evening shows at 21.45%, afternoon shows at 18.78%, and morning shows at 9.03%.

Region-wise, Jaipur recorded the highest occupancy at 33.75%. This was followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) at 29.50%, Mumbai at 26.25%, Lucknow at 22.50%, and Pune at 21.25%.

Taran Adarsh on Mardaani 3’s Performance

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram on Monday to comment on the film’s box office performance.

“Mardaani 3 puts up a healthy score in its opening weekend,” he wrote, adding, “The encouraging performance of this female-led film gives its makers the much-needed confidence to take the franchise forward.”

He further noted, “The mass circuits were dominated by Border 2, which restricted its growth there. However, major centres like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru reported good occupancy. The crucial test begins on Monday how well it holds will be key. The film needs to maintain collections at Friday levels [or thereabouts] to stay on a steady course.”

Mardaani 3 vs Border 2

In Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji reprises her role as fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film has earned less than half of what Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 collected on its second Tuesday.

Mardaani 3 is facing stiff competition from Border 2, which has been creating a strong storm at the box office for over two weeks now.

Apart from Rani Mukerji, the film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in pivotal roles.