Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011864https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/mardaani-3-box-office-prediction-early-estimates-rani-mukerji-led-powerful-franchise-will-deliver-a-hat-trick-3011864.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesMardaani 3 box office prediction, early estimates: Rani Mukerji-led powerful franchise will deliver a hat-trick
MARDAANI 3 BOX OFFICE PREDICTION

Mardaani 3 box office prediction, early estimates: Rani Mukerji-led powerful franchise 'will deliver a hat-trick'

Mardaani 3 box office prediction: Mardaani 3 is the third installment in the Mardaani franchise which was first started in 2014.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mardaani 3 box office prediction, early estimates: Rani Mukerji-led powerful franchise 'will deliver a hat-trick'Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mardaani 3 box office prediction: Talented Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is back as police officer Shivai Shivaji Rao, solving yet another intense and nail-biting case. Directed by Abhiraj Minwala, 'Mardaani 3' is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Let's take a look at early box office predictions and estimates of Mardaani 3: 

Mardaani 3 box office prediction

Mardaani 3 is written by Aayush Gupta and the numbers might be affected by the Border 2 storm at the ticket windows. Talking about the movie and its impact, trade analyst Taran Adarsh told NDTV, "Mardaani is a powerful franchise. The first two installments worked at the box office. Rani Mukerji delivered her finest performances in both the films. This time, the antagonist is a female, so it would be interesting to see the clash. I hope with Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji will deliver a hat-trick. It will get its audience."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Mardaani 3 movie X review: Power cop Rani Mukerji returns in a gritty thriller, here's what the fans have to say!

About clash with Border 2 and whether it will impact the numbers, he said, "These two films are very different in terms of budget, costing, and casting."

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 has already sold tickets worth Rs 26.92 lakh (without block bookings). The film has been allotted 3,176 shows all over India. 

Mardaani 3 is the third installment in the Mardaani franchise which was first started in 2014. The first part was directed by Pradeep Sarkar featuring Rani in the titular role of a tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan 5G Rollout
Pakistan gears up for 5G: How prepared is the country compared to India?
Iran-US tensions
Doval’s envoy in Tehran amid rising Iran–US war fears
Republic Day 2026
Operation Sindoor, A.R. Rahman's 'Jai Ho' energize Beating Retreat
US Venezuela crisis
Trump orders reopening of Venezuela airspace; Americans to visit very shortly
Russia-Ukraine
Russia invites Ukraine’s Zelensky to Moscow for direct peace talks
India-Canada
India boosts fertiliser imports from Canada as economic ties deepen
India-Canada
India to step up fertiliser imports from Canada amid growing economic ties
IRGC
EU labels Iran's IRGC terrorist group: What to know about Revolutionary Guard
Punjab
Punjab govt to establish Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre near Jalandhar
US-China
US choking China? From Trump's policies to Beijing's internal rifts| Explained