Mardaani 3 box office prediction, early estimates: Rani Mukerji-led powerful franchise 'will deliver a hat-trick'

Mardaani 3 box office prediction: Talented Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is back as police officer Shivai Shivaji Rao, solving yet another intense and nail-biting case. Directed by Abhiraj Minwala, 'Mardaani 3' is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Let's take a look at early box office predictions and estimates of Mardaani 3:

Mardaani 3 is written by Aayush Gupta and the numbers might be affected by the Border 2 storm at the ticket windows. Talking about the movie and its impact, trade analyst Taran Adarsh told NDTV, "Mardaani is a powerful franchise. The first two installments worked at the box office. Rani Mukerji delivered her finest performances in both the films. This time, the antagonist is a female, so it would be interesting to see the clash. I hope with Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji will deliver a hat-trick. It will get its audience."

About clash with Border 2 and whether it will impact the numbers, he said, "These two films are very different in terms of budget, costing, and casting."

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 has already sold tickets worth Rs 26.92 lakh (without block bookings). The film has been allotted 3,176 shows all over India.

Mardaani 3 is the third installment in the Mardaani franchise which was first started in 2014. The first part was directed by Pradeep Sarkar featuring Rani in the titular role of a tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy.