Mardaani 3 movie X twitter review: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji returned in her powerful cop avatar in 'Mardaani 3', making audiences spellbound with her gritty act. This time the story focusses on the chilling disappearance of young girls and their rescue from the trap of child trafficking. The film has opened in theatres today, let's check out the reactions of audiences who have thronged cinemas to catch the first day first show of Mardaani 3.

'Mardaani 3' shows how the police officer searches for missing girls in race against time. In the trailer also, we saw some nail-biting moments, intense confrontations and emotional turmoil. Here's what the viewers have to say about the movie on social media:

Just Watched #Mardaani3 REVIEW /5 RATING

The story is intense and very relevant. It sticks to the core theme of crime and justice and keeps the narrative serious throughout. The plot is simple but emotionally strong and holds your attention till the end.#RaniMukerji… pic.twitter.com/2u5cJrHTlI — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) January 29, 2026

First Review #Mardaani3 ! Paisa Vasool Mass Thriller ! #RaniMukerji Stole the show all the way. She is the Real “ Queen ” of Bollywood.

maja aane

wala one world review blockbuster

pic.twitter.com/JSEmAGuFPz — suraj (@MRSURAJ1782) January 29, 2026

About Mardaani 3 cast

Rani Mukerji nailed her iconic role, returning with a renewed intensity, actor Mallika Prasad steps in as the lead antagonist 'Amma'. Janaki Bodiwala, who also appeared in 'Shaitaan', plays a key role in the film.

Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, 'Mardaani 3' is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Mardaani 3 is the third installment in the Mardaani franchise which was first started in 2014. The first part was directed by Pradeep Sarkar featuring Rani in the titular role of a tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy.