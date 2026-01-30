Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011827https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/mardaani-3-movie-x-twitter-review-power-cop-rani-mukerji-returns-in-a-gritty-thriller-heres-what-the-fans-have-to-say-3011827.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesMardaani 3 movie X review: Power cop Rani Mukerji returns in a gritty thriller, heres what the fans have to say!
MARDAANI 3 MOVIE REVIEW

Mardaani 3 movie X review: Power cop Rani Mukerji returns in a gritty thriller, here's what the fans have to say!

Mardaani 3 movie X review: Mardaani 3 is the third installment in the Mardaani franchise which was first started in 2014.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 09:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mardaani 3 movie X review: Power cop Rani Mukerji returns in a gritty thriller, here's what the fans have to say!Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Mardaani 3 movie X twitter review: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji returned in her powerful cop avatar in 'Mardaani 3', making audiences spellbound with her gritty act. This time the story focusses on the chilling disappearance of young girls and their rescue from the trap of child trafficking. The film has opened in theatres today, let's check out the reactions of audiences who have thronged cinemas to catch the first day first show of Mardaani 3. 

Mardaani 3 movie X review

'Mardaani 3' shows how the police officer searches for missing girls in race against time. In the trailer also, we saw some nail-biting moments, intense confrontations and emotional turmoil. Here's what the viewers have to say about the movie on social media: 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

About Mardaani 3 cast

Rani Mukerji nailed her iconic role, returning with a renewed intensity, actor Mallika Prasad steps in as the lead antagonist 'Amma'. Janaki Bodiwala, who also appeared in 'Shaitaan', plays a key role in the film.

Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, 'Mardaani 3' is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Mardaani 3 is the third installment in the Mardaani franchise which was first started in 2014. The first part was directed by Pradeep Sarkar featuring Rani in the titular role of a tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan 5G Rollout
Pakistan gears up for 5G: How prepared is the country compared to India?
Iran-US tensions
Doval’s envoy in Tehran amid rising Iran–US war fears
Republic Day 2026
Operation Sindoor, A.R. Rahman's 'Jai Ho' energize Beating Retreat
US Venezuela crisis
Trump orders reopening of Venezuela airspace; Americans to visit very shortly
Russia-Ukraine
Russia invites Ukraine’s Zelensky to Moscow for direct peace talks
India-Canada
India boosts fertiliser imports from Canada as economic ties deepen
India-Canada
India to step up fertiliser imports from Canada amid growing economic ties
IRGC
EU labels Iran's IRGC terrorist group: What to know about Revolutionary Guard
Punjab
Punjab govt to establish Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhayyan Centre near Jalandhar
US-China
US choking China? From Trump's policies to Beijing's internal rifts| Explained