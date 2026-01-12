Mardaani 3 Trailer Out: Rani Mukerji Returns As Fearless Cop In Edge-Of-The-Seat Thriller

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer for Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mardaani 3' has been finally unveiled, taking audiences into the chilling disappearance of young girls.

The 3-minute-16-second trailer opens with the return of Rani Mukerji as the bold and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is set to "race against time" to rescue the missing girls from the trap of child trafficking.

It drops viewers straight into the grim narrative when Shivani confronts a sinister crime network responsible for kidnapping multiple girls, pushing her to the edge in a quest for justice.

As Shivani continues to find clues, she comes across the merciless, evil and powerful 'Amma' responsible for handling a beggar mafia, mostly targeting child victims.

Driven by the unshakable will to rescue the girls, Shivani Shivaji Roy is seen diving deeper into the criminal world, risking it all to protect the innocent lives. The trailer features nail-biting acting, intense confrontations and moments of emotional turmoil.

While Rani Mukerji looks promising in her iconic role, returning with a renewed intensity, actor Mallika Prasad steps in as the lead antagonist 'Amma'. Janaki Bodiwala, who also appeared in 'Shaitaan', plays a key role in the film.

Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, 'Mardaani 3' is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

The makers recently announced the film's new premiere date, releasing it earlier than planned on January 30, 2026.

According to a release, 'Mardaani 3' will focus on a fast-paced story where time is running out as a police officer searches for missing girls.

Speaking about the film's tone, Rani had earlier teased that Mardaani 3 is an "edge-of-the-seat thriller" that is "dark, deadly, and brutal."According to the makers, the film will feature a bloody, violent clash between Shivani's goodness and sinister evil forces.

The film's release coincides with Rani Mukerji's 30 years in the film industry.