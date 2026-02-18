Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018428https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/margot-robbie-s-wuthering-heights-dance-sparks-internet-debate-bollywood-fans-spot-kareena-kapoor-khan-s-iconic-jab-we-met-look-3018428.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesMargot Robbie’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ dance sparks internet debate, Bollywood fans spot Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic ‘Jab We Met’ look
WUTHERING HEIGHTS

Margot Robbie’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ dance sparks internet debate, Bollywood fans spot Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic ‘Jab We Met’ look

Margot Robbie’s behind-the-scenes dance in Wuthering Heights went viral, with fans comparing her outfit and moves to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic Jab We Met look.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 08:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Margot Robbie’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ dance sparks internet debate, Bollywood fans spot Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic ‘Jab We Met’ look(Image: X)

New Delhi: Margot Robbie is celebrating the release of her latest film, Wuthering Heights, which also stars Jacob Elordi. Just days after the movie hit theatres, a behind-the-scenes video of Margot dancing to Kate Bush’s iconic Wuthering Heights song went viral, but fans in India couldn’t help noticing a surprising connection to Bollywood.

Fans Spot Bollywood Inspiration

In the clip, Margot is seen wearing a red flared skirt paired with a white top cinched with a black corset, twirling joyfully to the music. Indian fans quickly pointed out the resemblance to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Geet in the song Yeh Ishq Hai from the hit film Jab We Met.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Margot Robbie makes bold statement for critics says, ‘I make movies for...'

Take a look at the netizens' reaction:

One netizen remarked, "geet from jab we met?"

A second user wrote, "This dress is giving geet from Jab We Met"

A third user wrote, "Bebo did it first"

Kareena’s red skirt look has long been celebrated in Indian pop culture, inspiring countless recreations and cementing Geet’s carefree, spirited charm in the public imagination.

‘Wuthering Heights’ Brings Gothic Romance to the Big Screen

Directed by Emerald Fennell, known for Saltburn, the film is a passionate adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 Gothic classic Wuthering Heights. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star in a sweeping romantic drama that has long influenced literature and pop culture.

Released on February 13, 2026, the film opened to mixed reviews, but Margot’s playful behind-the-scenes moment has captured fans’ imaginations and sparked a fun cross-cultural conversation online.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Salman Ali Agha reaction after reaching Super 8
'We have been playing good cricket': Agha shrugs off India loss after big win
Galgotias University
After Chinese robodog, Galgotias' 'in-house' drone ID'd as Korean import
Hardik Pandya Mahieka Sharma
Not Dhoni, Kohli or Rohit: Hardik reveals who reignited him after IPL 2025
Technology
AI Impact Summit 2026: Why did Government of India extend AI Expo dates?
India AI Impact Summit 2026
India, France share 'same objective' on AI innovation, says Macron
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie makes bold statement for critics says, ‘I make movies for...'
Critical Mineral
Pakistan's current critical mineral moment more promise than performance
China humanoid robots
Humanoid robots perform live Kung Fu at China’s Spring Festival Gala | Video
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel: The desert nation that solved drought and now sells water to world
Zendaya
Zendaya reveals relationship red flags and her 'Character test'