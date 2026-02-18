Margot Robbie’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ dance sparks internet debate, Bollywood fans spot Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic ‘Jab We Met’ look

New Delhi: Margot Robbie is celebrating the release of her latest film, Wuthering Heights, which also stars Jacob Elordi. Just days after the movie hit theatres, a behind-the-scenes video of Margot dancing to Kate Bush’s iconic Wuthering Heights song went viral, but fans in India couldn’t help noticing a surprising connection to Bollywood.

Fans Spot Bollywood Inspiration

In the clip, Margot is seen wearing a red flared skirt paired with a white top cinched with a black corset, twirling joyfully to the music. Indian fans quickly pointed out the resemblance to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Geet in the song Yeh Ishq Hai from the hit film Jab We Met.

Take a look at the netizens' reaction:

One netizen remarked, "geet from jab we met?"

A second user wrote, "This dress is giving geet from Jab We Met"

A third user wrote, "Bebo did it first"

Kareena’s red skirt look has long been celebrated in Indian pop culture, inspiring countless recreations and cementing Geet’s carefree, spirited charm in the public imagination.

‘Wuthering Heights’ Brings Gothic Romance to the Big Screen

Directed by Emerald Fennell, known for Saltburn, the film is a passionate adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 Gothic classic Wuthering Heights. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star in a sweeping romantic drama that has long influenced literature and pop culture.

Released on February 13, 2026, the film opened to mixed reviews, but Margot’s playful behind-the-scenes moment has captured fans’ imaginations and sparked a fun cross-cultural conversation online.