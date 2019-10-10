'Marjaavaan' release date pushed forward to avert clash with 'Bala'

New Delhi: The release date of Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer `Marjaavaan` has been pushed ahead again citing Bhushan Kumar`s good relations with Dinesh Vijan whose latest film `Bala` is also set to release on November 7.

`Marjaavaan` which was earlier slated to hit the screens on November 8 will now release on November 15. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, `Bala` also stars Bhumi Pednekar who will portray the role of a dusky small-town girl at odds with a society that is obsessed with fair skin.

The movie also features Yami Gautam, whose role is yet to be revealed.

Ayushmann and Bhumi have earlier worked in blockbusters like `Dum Laga Ke Haisha` and `Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.` The upcoming film marks their third collaboration together.

While `Marjaavaan,` which is a sequel of crime-thriller `Ek Villain` also features Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh.

It is bankrolled by Bhushan, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.