Ayushmann Khurrana

'Marjavaan' release date pushed forward to avert clash with 'Bala'

`Marjaavaan,' which is a sequel of crime-thriller `Ek Villain` also features Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. It is bankrolled by Bhushan, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani. 

&#039;Marjavaan&#039; release date pushed forward to avert clash with &#039;Bala&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ Taran Adarsh

New Delhi: The release date of Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer `Marjavaan` has been pushed ahead again citing Bhushan Kumar`s good relations with Dinesh Vijan whose latest film `Bala` is also set to release on November 7.

`Marjavaan` which was earlier slated to hit the screens on November 8 will now release on November 15. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, `Bala` also stars Bhumi Pednekar who will portray the role of a dusky small-town girl at odds with a society that is obsessed with fair skin.

The movie also features Yami Gautam, whose role is yet to be revealed.

Ayushmann and Bhumi have earlier worked in blockbusters like `Dum Laga Ke Haisha` and `Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.` The upcoming film marks their third collaboration together.

While `Marjaavaan,` which is a sequel of crime-thriller `Ek Villain` also features Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh.

It is bankrolled by Bhushan, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani. 

Ayushmann Khurrana Bhumi Pednekar Sidharth Malhotra Tara Sutaria Marjaavaan-Movie Bala- Movie
