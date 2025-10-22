Advertisement
MASTIII 4

Mastiii 4 New Poster OUT: Riteish Deshmukh-Starrrer Set To Release On THIS Date

The new Mastiii 4 poster was unveiled, showcasing the franchise’s vibrant and chaotic energy.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 04:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mastiii 4 New Poster OUT: Riteish Deshmukh-Starrrer Set To Release On THIS Date(Image: @riteishd/Instagram)

New Delhi: Bollywood’s long-running adult comedy franchise Masti is set to make a comeback with its fourth installment. Actor Riteish Deshmukh has officially announced that Mastiii 4 will hit theatres on November 21, 2025, marking over two decades since the release of the original film.

Mastiii 4 New Poster

Sharing the update via social media, Deshmukh posted, “The madness just got hotter! India’s No.1 naughtiest franchise is coming your way, trailer out soon!” His announcement was accompanied by a new poster featuring the franchise’s trademark vibrant, chaotic energy.

Take a look at the post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

About Mastiii Franchise

First released in 2004, Mastiii was directed by Indra Kumar and followed the misadventures of three married men, played by Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, who find themselves in bizarre and often compromising situations as they attempt to escape their mundane domestic lives. The film, known for its adult humour and over-the-top scenarios, spawned two sequels: Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016), both of which leaned further into risqué territory.

In August, Tusshar Kapoor shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Masti 4 on social media, where he was seen posing with the film’s crew.

Expressing his gratitude, the Golmaal actor thanked the team for welcoming him warmly into the franchise. He wrote, “#Masti4 ….with the people who mattered the most this past month! Thank you team #Masti for the warmest welcome into the franchise for this one, my brother @milapzaveri for his kindness and passion for his work, and to my team for being there through thick and thin.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 is the fourth installment in the popular Masti series. The film will see the return of Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani reprising their original roles, alongside new cast members including Elnaaz Norouzi and Ruhii Singh in significant parts.

Also Read | Mastiii 4 Teaser: 'OG Boys' Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani In A Chaotic Ride - Watch

The announcement of Mastiii 4 adds to a growing trend of Bollywood reviving earlier franchises, banking on nostalgia and established audiences. Whether this fourth entry will follow in the footsteps of its predecessors or take a new approach remains to be seen.

With the trailer expected soon and promotions likely to follow, the film’s release sets the stage for another round of chaotic comedy on the big screen. Mastiii 4 is scheduled to release in cinemas nationwide on November 21, 2025.

