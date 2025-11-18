New Delhi: Filmmaker Milap Zaveri's much-anticipated sequel 'Mastiii 4' is all set to hit the screens on November 21, 2025. The trailer of the film which released earlier this month saw the triumphant return of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani. The film is the fourth installment in the "Masti" franchise.

First released in 2004, Mastiii was directed by Indra Kumar. The film, known for its adult humour and over-the-top scenarios, spawned two sequels: Grand Masti (2013) and Great Grand Masti (2016).

Mastiii 4 OTT Release, Cast Details

Joining the cast of the laughter riot are Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi, along with Tusshar Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, and Nishant Malkani in supporting roles. As per OTTplay reports, Mastiii 4 is lined up for an OTT release on ZEE5 after its run in cinemas. The streaming date is tentatively set for January 16, 2026.

Spilling his excitement, Riteish shared what it was like reprising his role for the beloved franchise. IANS quoted him as saying, "Returning to a beloved franchise brings a unique thrill. Mastiii 4 is outrageously funny with a wicked twist."

Calling it a full circle moment, director Milap Milan Zaveri stated, “Coming full circle from writing the first Mastiii films to writing and directing the fourth has been surreal. With the trio back and the comedy dialed up, Mastiii 4 promises bigger laughs, wilder antics, and a fun ride that the trailer only begins to show!”

"Mastiii 4" is set to release in cinemas on November 21.