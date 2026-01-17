Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3007575https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/mastiii-4-ott-release-when-and-where-to-watch-riteish-deshmukh-vivek-oberoi-film-online-3007575.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesMastiii 4 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh–Vivek Oberoi Film Online
MASTII 4

Mastiii 4 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh–Vivek Oberoi Film Online

After its theatrical run, Mastiii 4, the fourth instalment of the popular Masti franchise, is all set for its digital premiere. The adult comedy will soon be available for streaming, allowing fans to enjoy the madness from the comfort of their homes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2026, 05:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mastiii 4 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh–Vivek Oberoi Film Online

New Delhi: After its theatrical run, Mastiii 4, the fourth instalment of the popular Masti franchise, is all set for its digital premiere. The adult comedy will soon be available for streaming, allowing fans to enjoy the madness from the comfort of their homes.

When And Where To Watch Mastiii 4?

Mastiii 4 will stream exclusively on ZEE5 (Hindi) starting January 23, 2026. The film will also be featured on ZEE5’s LOLZ vertical, which hosts a wide range of comedy content.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

About The Film

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 brings back the iconic trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani for another chaotic and laughter-filled ride. The ensemble cast also includes Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhi Singh, Shreya Sharma, among others.

Continuing the franchise’s signature style, the film revolves around a group of married men who once again land themselves in trouble due to temptation, fantasy, and impulsive decisions. Packed with misunderstandings, bold humour, and over-the-top situations, Mastiii 4 stays true to its adult-comedy roots while exploring friendship and fidelity in its own irreverent way.

Mastiii 4 will stream exclusively on ZEE5 from January 23, 2026.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Trump Nobel Peace Prize
From Peace Prize To Power Play: Trump And Nobel Controversy Explained
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast Case: NIA Court Sends Six Accused To Judicial Custody
har ki pauri haridwar
Haridwar: Posters Barring Non-Hindus From Entry Come Up At Har Ki Pauri
#BMCElections
'Rasmalai Victory': BJP Mocks Raj Thackeray After Party Sweeps BMC Election
maharashtra election result
Maha Civic Poll Results: BJP Won 23 Corporations, Check Six Where It Lost
BMC elections 2026 results
Why BMC Poll Result Is Not A Total Rejection Of Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Reunion?
gold ring men
Gold Rings for Men : Amazon Finest Picks for Occasion
BMC Election Results 2026
BMC Results 2026: Mumbai’s Mayor Vs New York’s Mayor - Who Holds Real Power?
Wireless earbuds
Wireless Earbuds That Rule 2026: Silence & Sound That Moves
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Air Pollution: CAQM Invokes GRAP-III As Air Quality Dips