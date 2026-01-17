Mastiii 4 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh–Vivek Oberoi Film Online

New Delhi: After its theatrical run, Mastiii 4, the fourth instalment of the popular Masti franchise, is all set for its digital premiere. The adult comedy will soon be available for streaming, allowing fans to enjoy the madness from the comfort of their homes.

When And Where To Watch Mastiii 4?

Mastiii 4 will stream exclusively on ZEE5 (Hindi) starting January 23, 2026. The film will also be featured on ZEE5’s LOLZ vertical, which hosts a wide range of comedy content.

About The Film

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 brings back the iconic trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani for another chaotic and laughter-filled ride. The ensemble cast also includes Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhi Singh, Shreya Sharma, among others.

Continuing the franchise’s signature style, the film revolves around a group of married men who once again land themselves in trouble due to temptation, fantasy, and impulsive decisions. Packed with misunderstandings, bold humour, and over-the-top situations, Mastiii 4 stays true to its adult-comedy roots while exploring friendship and fidelity in its own irreverent way.

