MASTIII 4 TRAILER

Mastiii 4 Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh Calls Reuniting With Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani A 'College Reunion' - Watch

Mastiii 4 Trailer: Riteish added that teaming up with Vivek and Aftab felt like a college reunion.

Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 05:20 PM IST|Source: IANS
Mastiii 4 Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh Calls Reuniting With Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani A 'College Reunion' - WatchPic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: The makers of the much-anticipated sequel "Mastiii 4" have dropped the enchanting trailer for the film, marking the triumphant return of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani as Amar, Meet, and Prem.

Spilling his excitement, Riteish shared what it was like reprising his role for the beloved franchise.

He said, "Returning to a beloved franchise brings a unique thrill. Mastiii 4 is outrageously funny with a wicked twist."

A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

"I haven’t laughed this much on set in ages. Under Milap’s direction, expect pure, unexpected madness!," he said.

Vivek revealed, "This is just the trailer of all the madness that has gone down in this film, and I’m super excited to be back with my Masti brigade for round four! From Indra Kumar kickstarting this mad ride years ago to Milap taking the madness to a whole new level, it’s been one crazy, laughter-filled journey. The chemistry between us three is pure magic, and Mastiii 4 is going to be pure comedy chaos. Single ticket mein triple masti karni ho to release pe milte hain!"

ALSO READ: Mastiii 4 New Poster OUT: Riteish Deshmukh-Starrrer Set To Release On THIS Date

Aftab added, "For me, Mastiii has always been more than just a film - it’s a bond of friendship, laughter, and perfect timing, both on and off screen. What started as three friends having fun has now become an emotion that audiences have cherished for years. Returning with Mastiii 4 feels like reliving that magic all over again, a joyful reminder of why this journey began."

Calling it a full circle moment, director Milap Milan Zaveri stated, “Coming full circle from writing the first Mastiii films to writing and directing the fourth has been surreal. With the trio back and the comedy dialed up, Mastiii 4 promises bigger laughs, wilder antics, and a fun ride that the trailer only begins to show!”

Joining the cast of the laughter riot are Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi, along with Tusshar Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, and Nishant Malkani in supporting roles.

"Mastiii 4" is set to release in cinemas on November 21.

