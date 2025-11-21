Mastiii 4 X Review: Original Trio Reunites In Adult Comedy Sequel, Early Reactions Praise Performances But Express Mixed Feelings On Story

Mastiii 4 X Review: The highly anticipated fourth instalment of the Mastiii franchise has finally hit theatres. The series, which began with Masti in 2004 starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani, has enjoyed a long-standing fan base and produced two successful follow-ups, Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti. Now, nine years later, the original trio has reunited for Mastiii 4, sparking considerable anticipation among fans.

About Mastiii 4

In the new chapter, Riteish, Vivek, and Aftab reprise their roles as Amar Saxena, Meet Mehta and Prem Chawla. The film also features Elnaaz Norouzi, Nargis Fakhri, Arshad Warsi and Natalia Janoszek. Staying true to the franchise’s formula, the story once again follows three men dissatisfied with their married lives who seek thrills outside their relationships.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Mastiii 4 Actress Ruhi Singh On What Sets Aftab, Riteish, Vivek Oberoi And Arshad Warsi Apart In Milap Zaveri Directorial

But as the film opened in markets, early reviews circulating on social media have been divided.

Mastiii 4 Netizens Review

One Twitter user rated the film 3.5 stars, praising its fast-paced opening and Milap Zaveri’s assured direction. The reviewer highlighted the film’s improved structure compared to previous instalments, writing that the central story of three husbands chasing a “Love Visa” provides ample room for comedic mishaps. Riteish Deshmukh’s performance was deemed the strongest of the trio, while Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani were described as competent. The review concluded that Mastiii 4 is “an efficient, well-mounted entertainer that fulfils its promise without slipping into excess.”

#Mastiii4 Review - (3.5/5)



'Mastiii 4' opens with sharp momentum and sets its comedic tone from the first sequence. #MilapZaveri directs with a firm understanding of commercial timing. He doesn’t overcomplicate the narrative or dilute the genre’s trademark excess.… pic.twitter.com/v3mBtaQt3i — Indian Box Office (@TradeBOC) November 21, 2025

Another reviewer offered a more enthusiastic 4-star rating, calling the film “unapologetic, unpretentious and uproarious.” Praising the chemistry of the lead trio and the film’s gag-heavy narrative, the user said the entry of Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad Warsi further elevated the humour. The performances of supporting cast members, including Elnaaz Norouzi, Shreya Sharma and Ruhii Singh, were also noted for adding glamour and energy.

#Mastiii4Review : #Mastiii4 is Unapologetic, Unpretentious, Uproarious and

an absolute laugh riot that delivers exactly what it promises.



The franchise returns with its standout flavour, anchored by the OG trio #RiteishDeshmukh, #VivekOberoi, & #AftabShivdasani… pic.twitter.com/zzFuBVWuCD — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) November 21, 2025

A third online reaction labelled Mastiii 4 “one of the best entertaining films” they had seen, assigning it a 4/5 rating. Another reviewer awarded 3.5 stars, calling the film a “guaranteed entertainer” for fans of the adult-comedy genre. They praised Milap Zaveri’s understanding of audience sensibilities and pointed to the film’s “giggling punches,” catchy music and ensemble cast as key strengths — though they jokingly advised viewers not to watch the film with family.

Despite these pockets of praise, the film’s commercial prospects may face early challenges. Advance bookings opened yesterday to underwhelming numbers, with both Masti 4 and its competitor, 120 Bahadur.