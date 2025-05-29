Meet Bantu AKA Vedant Sharma From Sitare Zameen Par- The Shy Boy Who Waits For Time To Pass Quickly!

New Delhi: Ever since the trailer release , audiences have been eagerly awaiting the spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par. Amidst all this, the makers are keeping the momentum alive by introducing the cast and now, it’s time to meet Vedant Sharma, aka Bantu.

Vedant Sharma will be seen playing the character of Bantu in Sitaare Zameen Par. As the makers introduced his character through a video, Vedant described Bantu as a shy person who frequently scratches his ears, believing it helps time pass more quickly. The video showcases a fun anecdote, when his mother visited the set after six months, she was surprised to see everyone doing the same! Adding to the charm, Vedant’s father revealed that Vedant is very fond of Genelia Deshmukh, and his love for her is clearly visible.

As the makers shared the video of Vedant Sharma's video as Bantu, they further wrote,

"Scratching my ears so 20th June arrives early.

#SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApna ApnaNormal trailer out now, 20th June Only In Theatres."

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.