Meet fearless nurse who saved 20 women during 26/11 attacks, didn't even fear terrorists - The true story behind Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhagya Vidhata

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has returned to theatres with her latest film inspired by the events at Mumbai’s Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks. The film highlights the remarkable bravery and resilience of medical staff who continued to protect and care for patients during one of India’s darkest and most traumatic nights.

The film highlights real-life accounts of bravery, particularly that of nurse Anjali Kulthe, whose actions helped protect patients trapped inside the hospital as violence unfolded outside.

Night of Horror at Cama and Albless Hospital

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On the night of November 26, 2008, nurse Anjali Kulthe reported for her routine shift at Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital, where she was responsible for 20 pregnant women under her care.

The situation changed rapidly when two armed terrorists entered the hospital campus and shot the watchmen. Gunfire and explosions soon echoed across the area, turning a place of healing into a zone of terror.

As panic spread through the wards, Kulthe acted quickly, locking doors, securing patients, and moving them to safer areas within the hospital.

A Life-Saving Decision Amid Gunfire

During the chaos, one of the pregnant patients went into labour, creating an urgent medical emergency. With elevators unsafe and corridors exposed to gunfire and grenade blasts, transferring the patient to the labour room became extremely dangerous.

Despite the risk, Kulthe guided the woman up the stairs, prioritising her safety over her own.

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“I was concerned that the woman and baby should be safe,” she later recalled to Nation Next, describing the tense moments during the transfer.

The patient was safely handed over to the doctors, and a healthy baby boy was delivered. By sunrise, all 20 pregnant women under Kulthe’s care had survived the attack.

Reflecting on the experience, she has described being driven by duty and determination. “Ek junoon tha. I didn’t want to die without helping people,” she said, crediting her nursing uniform and sense of responsibility for her courage.

She also shared that her mindset never shifted toward self-preservation during the crisis. “I was thinking that bullets could hit me, but nothing should happen to the patient,” she said in an interview.

Inspired by a Legacy of Courage

Kulthe has often credited her father as her inspiration. He reportedly remained at his post during a major fire at Santa Cruz Airport in 1979, helping guide aircraft to safety before evacuating.

That example, she says, shaped her own sense of duty during the attacks.

Confronting Terror: Identifying Ajmal Kasab

Weeks after the attacks, Kulthe was called upon to identify captured terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Despite family concerns for her safety and emotional well-being, she agreed to participate.

Recalling the encounter, she said Kasab showed little remorse. “He laughed and said, ‘Madam, you identified me just right. I am indeed Ajmal Kasab.’”

The experience left a lasting emotional impact, not from fear, but from witnessing what she described as his detachment from the devastation caused.

Recognition and Lasting Impact

For her courage during the 26/11 attacks, Kulthe was later honoured with a bravery award.

Even years later, the memories remain vivid. She has said that loud sounds, such as fireworks, still take her back to that night.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks claimed 166 lives and injured over 300 people, but they also left behind powerful stories of resilience and heroism.