Meet The Sparkling Star Of Sitaare Zameen Par: Ashish Pendse Shines As Sunil Gupta

New Delhi: Following in the emotional footsteps of the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, the upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par is one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year. With the trailer now out, the film promises a heartfelt journey filled with joy, laughter, and love.

Amid the buzz, the spotlight now turns to one of the film’s endearing young stars—Ashish Pendse, who plays the role of Sunil Gupta. Hailing from Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, Ashish introduces himself with infectious enthusiasm in a promotional video shared by the makers. Accompanied by his proud parents, he talks about his role as a security guard in the film, radiating charm and confidence.

In the video, Ashish also shares a touching moment from a scene with Aamir Khan, offering viewers a glimpse into the emotional depth of the film. His message is clear: he wants everyone to watch Sitaare Zameen Par and help turn it into a "super duper hit." He ends the video on a poetic note, reciting Geet Naya Gata Hoon—a soul-stirring poem by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The heartfelt promo was shared on social media by the filmmakers with the caption:

"Unfiltered, unedited aur unscripted.... meet Sunil, hamara sitaara

#SitaareZameenPar trailer out now.

In cinemas on 20th June."

Produced under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for the groundbreaking Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, alongside ten rising young stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

With lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composed by the legendary trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the film boasts a soul-stirring soundtrack. The screenplay is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma, and the film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka also on board as producer.

Get ready to witness a celebration of dreams, determination, and stardom—Sitaare Zameen Par hits theatres on 20th June 2025.