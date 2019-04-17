Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao starrer gets a new release date—View poster

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Mental Hai Kya' left everybody intrigued with its quirky first look posters. Nothing much has been revealed about the film except that it stars Kangana and Rajkummar in lead roles. The film was earlier slated to release on March 29 but got delayed.

As per the latest reports, 'Mental Hai Kya' will now release on 21 June 2019.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter along with a quirky new poster. He wrote, “Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao... #MentalHaiKya gets a new release date: 21 June 2019... Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi... Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh. #MentalHaiKyaOn21stJune”

Check out his tweet here:

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao... #MentalHaiKya gets a new release date: 21 June 2019... Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi... Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh. #MentalHaiKyaOn21stJune pic.twitter.com/EyuY4BhLq5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2019

Earlier, Mid-Day had reported that Kangana wanted to space out her next film post 'Manikarnika' release and hence the delay.

Coming to Kangana's last outing 'Manikarnika', the period-drama sent cash registers ringing the moment it hit the screens. Kangana plays the valiant Queen Laxmibai in the film and was lauded for her performance. 'Manikarnika' hit the screens on January 25, 2019.

On the other hand, Rajkummar's last outing 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' received rave reviews and was lauded by critics and audience alike. The film starred Sonam Kapoor Ahuja opposite Kumar and also had Anil Kapoor on board.

With their previous outings emerging successful, we wonder what the 'Queen' duo has in store for us this time!