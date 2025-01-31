Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen sharing the screen together in the forthcoming romantic comedy, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi".

Adding to the hype, the makers have dropped the first poster from the much-anticipated drama. The poster features a funny tug-of-war between the three lead actors.

While Arjun Kapoor stands in the middle, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh are pulling on either of his arms while sitting on a horse. The poster hints at a love triangle between the three leads.

Have A Look At The Post:

Sharing the poster on his official IG, Arjun Kapoor penned, "Khencho… Aur khencho!!! Sharafat ki yehi saza toh hoti hai… Kalesh ho ya clash, phassta toh mujh jaisa aam aadmi hai #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025."

Additionally, Rakul Preet Singh shared her own version of the poster, cropping Bhumi Pednekar’s photo and even scratching out her name. The diva wrote, "Jeevan mein kalesh na chahiye ho… toh bin bulaaye mehmaan aur bina matlab ka saamaan… baahar phenk dena chahiye!" Following suit, Bhumi Padnekar also removed Rakul Preet Singh from the picture that was captioned, "Kalesh!!! Kaun sa kalesh? Jo mera hai…Woh mera rahega…Koi moonh maarne aaya…Toh katega #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st Feb."

As the poster suggests, the movie will be released in the cinema halls on 21st February 2025. Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz,

"Mere Husband Ki Biwi" will also see Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea, and Aditya Seal in secondary roles, along with others. While Manoj Kumar Khatoi has looked after the camera work of the movie, Ninad Khanolkar has headed the editing department.

In the meantime, an unfortunate incident took place during the filming of a song at the Imperial Palace, Royal Palms in Mumbai. The ceiling of the set collapsed, leaving Arjun Kapoor, producer Jackky Bhagnani, and director Mudassir Aziz injured, along with other crew members.