The recently released trailer of 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' has left netizens in splits, with viewers praising its quirky humor, clever jokes, and the unique love circle element. Following the trailer's success, the makers have dropped the film's situational comedy song, 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan', which brings a refreshing, upbeat vibe.

Sung by Badshah and Kanika Kapoor, with music composed by Akshay & IP, the song features Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet. Their infectious thumkas on the dance floor make it the ultimate party anthem, perfectly blending comedy and energy.

A catfight brews between Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet in the video, with Arjun Kapoor’s charming yet bullied avatar adding to the fun, as he stays adorably affable amid the chaos.

Speaking about the song, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' director Mudassar Aziz said, "The idea was to try and transport our audiences to the feeling of those memorable 'filmy' songs that are the identity of Hindi Cinema. I have always loved them and had the opportunity to attempt this because Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film in that very genre.”

Expressing excitement about 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan', Badshah said, "'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' is the ultimate vibe of the season. It is peppy, it is upbeat, and carries a very filmy vibe to it. I had a blast while working on this song, and I assure the audience that 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' will leave you grooving!"

Kanika Kapoor stated, "Kanika Kapoor stated, "It's been a while since we've had a party anthem. What better to kickstart 2025 with a song that's a party starter itself! 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' is THE track we've been waiting for, and it carries all the elements to uplift your mood!"

Music composers Akshay & IP said, "'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' is the ultimate dance track - a mix of new age elements and irresistible rhythms that will keep you moving all night long. With its infectious vibe and feel-good energy, this party anthem is sure to elevate your mood and get the celebration started! This track is also a homage and our humble attempt at a tribute to the legendary Bappi Lahiri, Lata Mangeshkar, Shabbir Kumar and Anjaan.”

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared, "Whenever your retro game is on, this is among the top 10 songs to be on your playlist. I'm very glad and happy with the way it has turned out and I hope that the audiences enjoy it too."

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' is a refreshing comedy also stars Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and Dino Morea in key roles. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it’s produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films. The film hits theatres on 21st February 2025.