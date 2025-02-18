Advertisement
MERE HUSBAND KI BIWI

Mere Husband Ki Biwi: Bhumi Pednekar And Rakul's 'Sawariya Ji' Song Is Here - Watch

As Mere Husband Ki Biwi revolves around the theme of a love triangle, Sawariya Ji brings this essence to life with an upbeat and vibrant track.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2025, 01:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mere Husband Ki Biwi: Bhumi Pednekar And Rakul's 'Sawariya Ji' Song Is Here - Watch Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: After the hit tracks Gori Hai Kalaiyan and Ikk Vaari, Mere Husband Ki Biwi drops another banger – Sawariya Ji. Featuring Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, Sawariya Ji showcases an entertaining battle of one-upwomanship, where the two leading ladies lock horns to win over Arjun Kapoor. 

Sawariya Ji is sung by Sohail Sen and Varsha Singh Dhanoa, with lyrics penned by Mudassar Aziz. The music is composed by Sohail Sen, who also produced and arranged the track alongside Pratik Lalji.

As Mere Husband Ki Biwi revolves around the theme of a love triangle, Sawariya Ji brings this essence to life with an upbeat and vibrant track. Following the success of Gori Hai Kalaiyan and Ikk Vaari, which left audiences and celebrities grooving, Sawariya Ji is poised to keep the momentum going. 

Several actresses, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Pragya Jaiswal, couldn’t resist vibing to Gori Hai Kalaiyan, and now we can’t wait to see Sawariya Ji create a similar buzz.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, along with Shakti Kapoor, Dino Morea, and Harsh Gujral in pivotal roles. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film promises a rollercoaster ride of laughter, love, and entertainment. 

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is set to hit theatres on 21st February 2025.

