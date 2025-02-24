Advertisement
MERE HUSBAND KI BIWI BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 3

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' Box Office Collection Day 3; Film Steady With Rs 4.23 Crore Despite Tough Competition

Mere Husband Ki Biwi continues its steady box office performance with a total of ₹4.23 crore by Day 3, despite facing strong competition from Chhaava.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' Box Office Collection Day 3; Film Steady With Rs 4.23 Crore Despite Tough Competition (image: IMDb)

New Delhi: Bhumi Pednekar's romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which hit theatres on February 21, 2025, has had a modest start at the box office. Despite expectations of a stronger opening, the film has maintained a steady performance, grossing an estimated ₹3.20 crore in its first two days, according to Sacnilk.

On its opening day, the film earned ₹1.5 crore, and with a mixed-to-positive response, it saw a slight increase on Saturday, collecting ₹1.7 crore. By Sunday, the film had earned ₹1.03 crore, bringing its total to ₹4.23 crore.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi faces stiff competition from Chhaava, the historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, which continues to dominate the box office. Chhaava raked in ₹36.68 crore on its second Sunday, pushing its total to ₹323.43 crore.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Pooja Entertainment, Mere Husband Ki Biwi follows the comedic love triangle of a Delhi professional (Arjun Kapoor), his ex-wife (Bhumi Pednekar), and his new love interest (Rakul Preet Singh), leading to a series of humorous misunderstandings.

