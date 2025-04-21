New Delhi: After a successful theatrical run, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has taken over the OTT space, trending at the number one spot on Jio Hotstar just three days after its digital release. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, this family entertainer has struck a chord with audiences for its perfect mix of humor, heart, and chaos.

The rom-com, directed by Mudassar Aziz, weaves a hilarious love triangle filled with drama and emotional twists. Arjun Kapoor plays a man navigating a complicated marriage with Bhumi Pednekar, only to be caught off guard when his past, in the form of Rakul Preet Singh, returns. The film's refreshing narrative, energetic performances, and comic timing have earned it both critical appreciation and mass appeal.

Originally praised during its theatrical release, Mere Husband Ki Biwi was described by audiences as a surprise hit of the year. Its transition to OTT has only amplified its reach, making it a top recommendation for viewers looking for light-hearted entertainment.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Pooja Films and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also features Shakti Kapoor, Dino Morea, and Harsh Gujral in scene-stealing roles.

Whether you missed it in theatres or just want to revisit the fun, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is now streaming on Jio Hotstar — the perfect pick-me-up for a midweek binge.