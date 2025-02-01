'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' Trailer Out: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar And Rakul Preet Lead Hilarious Rollercoaster Of Emotions

Mumbai: Makers of Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet starrer 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', unveiled the trailer of the film on Saturday.

The trailer of 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' was unveiled in Mumbai today. It was attended by the entire film team including Arjun, Bhumi, Rakul and director Mudassar Aziz and others.

While talking about the film and his character, Arjun said, "Ankur has not landed himself in the situation willingly but he was forced to and it happens certain times in real life also. One person feels in one way while the other has a different feeling and this creates complexity in a relationship. Through this film, we have tried to relate to reality through humour."

The trailer shows full upheaval in the life of Ankur, portrayed by Arjun Kapoor when he discovers that his ex-wife Prabhleen, played by Bhumi Pednekar, has retrograde amnesia and has lost her memories for 5-6 years.

However, Ankur has proposed to Antara, played by Rakul Preet Singh and now he is scared that if she comes to know about the reality, there will be a mess in in Ankur's life. Arjun can be seen having nightmares and asking God for help.

The trailer is full of laughter and comedy.

Apart from Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' also stars Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and others.

Mudassar Aziz, who earlier helmed projects like 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', has directed 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'.

The first poster of 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi,' starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, was unveiled by the makers of the film on Friday.

Excited about the film, Aziz in a press note said earlier, "As a filmmaker, I've always believed in telling stories that entertain, and leave audiences of all ages smiling. I believe such films that endure and make for repeat viewings."

"Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. I've always been one for wholesome entertainers--movies that bring friends and families together, make them laugh, and give them something to talk about. That's exactly what we've aimed for with this film," he said.

The director further stated, "It's lighthearted, relatable, and full of moments that will stay with you long after you leave the theatre. I was eager to cast it exactly this way and when the audience meets their characters, they will know just why!"

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' lands in the theatres on February 21.