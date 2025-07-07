New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino is a musical romantic drama film written and directed by him. It is produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions. The movie is a spiritual sequel to Life in a... Metro (2007).

Metro.. In Dino Star Cast

Metro.. In Dino has an ensemble cast consisting of Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The film was released on 4 July 2025. Konkona Sen Sharma is the only cast member to return from the original film.

Metro.. In Dino Box Office Collection

The romantic musical earned a total of Rs 16.58 crore over its first three days of release, with Friday raking in Rs 3.5 crore, Rs 6 crore on Saturday, and Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday (as per early estimates). By Day 4, the Monday collection fell sharply to just around Rs 0.03 crore (as per early live data of sacnik) - in total raking in Rs 16.75 crore in 3 days.

In a recent interview, Anurag Basu shared that it was Irrfan’s suggestion that inspired him to explore a follow-up. The music for Metro… In Dino has been composed by Pritam, who also worked on the original film’s soundtrack. The film has been jointly produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions.