Metro... In Dino Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Opens Strong, Surpasses Opening Day Earnings Of Prequel Life In A... Metro

New Delhi: The much-anticipated ensemble drama Metro... In Dino finally hit theatres on Friday, July 4, marking its grand debut with a promising start at the box office. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu, the film features a star-studded cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, and Aditya Roy Kapur, among others.

According to early estimates from trade tracking platform Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3.35 crore on its opening day. It recorded an overall 17.99% Hindi occupancy across theatres on Friday, indicating a solid beginning for the urban relationship drama.

Metro... In Dino is considered a spiritual successor to Basu’s 2007 cult classic Life in a... Metro, which featured the late Irrfan Khan and explored the complex emotional lives of urban dwellers. The original film opened to ₹0.80 crore on its first day and gradually garnered a loyal following over the years.

While Life in a... Metro dealt with themes like extramarital affairs, commitment phobia, and the sanctity of marriage, Metro... In Dino takes a contemporary route, weaving together the stories of couples across different age groups as they navigate love, heartbreak, and modern-day relationships in the bustling backdrop of Indian cities.

Ahead of the release of Metro... In Dino, Sara Ali Khan gave fans a delightful glimpse into the film’s promotional trail through a behind-the-scenes foodie reel on Instagram. The actress, known for her quirky charm, was joined by co-star Aditya Roy Kapur as the duo kicked off promotions in Bengaluru.

Adding her signature flair, Sara opened the promotional leg with a playful shayari, humorously roping in Aditya, setting a light-hearted tone for the event. The video captures the actors indulging in local culinary delights, from crispy dosas and juicy kebabs to flavorful biryani, offering a mouth-watering look at their journey through the city.

With positive word of mouth and the weekend ahead, trade analysts are expecting Metro... In Dino to see a notable jump in collections on Saturday and Sunday. All eyes are now on the Day 2 numbers, which are expected to reflect strong growth.