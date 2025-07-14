Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 10: Pankaj Tripathi's Film Beats RajKummar Rao's Maalik, Rakes In Rs 38.63 Crore
Metro In Dino is the sequel to 2007 film Life in a... Metro. Directed by Anurag Basu, The film was released on 4 July 2025. Lets check out its box office performance and it managed to win audience heart with modern day love chaos.
Metro... In Dino Box Office Collection Report: Anurag Basu's directorial opens to strong verdicts, with netizens loving everything from its background music to its characters and their pairings. Dealing with four different love stories spanning various age groups, the film manages to win the audience’s hearts from the start, with a promising performance at the box office. It has outperformed the opening day collection of its 2007 predecessor, Life in a... Metro.
The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.
Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 10
Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' is performing decently at the box office. The film wrapped up its first week collection at Rs 26.85 crore nett. Talking about its day 10 collection the film, this new age rom-com maintains a good hold in theatres mints around Rs 38.63 crore nett, according to reports by sacnilk. Metro... In Dino had an overall 7.44% Hindi Occupancy on Monday, July 14, 2025.
Check Out Metro In Dino Total Collection Report
|Days
|Net Collection
|Day 1
|Rs 3.5 Cr
|Day 2
|Rs 6 Cr
|Day 3
|Rs 7.25 Cr
|Day 4
|Rs 2.5 Cr
|Day 5
|Rs 3 Cr
|Day 6
|Rs 2.35
|Day 7
|Rs 2.25
|Day 8
|Rs 2.35 Cr
|Day 9
|Rs 4.65 Cr
|Day 10
|Rs 4.65 Cr
Meanwhile, Metro... In Dino is currently ahead of the recent releases Aankhon Ki Gustakhiya and Maalik. The film has been performing decently so far and has now entered its second week. All eyes are now upcoming week which are expected to reflect strong growth in the films box office collection.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Metro... In Dino features music composed by Pritam and is slated to hit theatres on July 4, 2025.
