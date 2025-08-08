Metro… In Dino OTT Release: Streaming Date, Platform; When & Where You Can Watch Aditya Roy Kapur & Sara Ali Khan-Starrer

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Basu's musical drama Metro… In Dino was released in July 4, 2025, leaving audiences with a great sense of longing and love. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the makers to release the official digital premiere date and time for the movie which brings stories of 4 couples wired in mundane dilemmas while 'life' actually happens.

Metro In Dino OTT release

ET originally attributing the news to Indiatimes reported that Netflix has allegedly acquired the streaming rights of Metro...In Dino, although no official statement has been made so far. The report suggests that the OTT premiere is likely to take place around August 29, 2025 - since it's already over a month of its theatrical release.

About Metro In Dino

Directed by Anurag Basu, Metro… In Dino promises to be a modern love story set in the chaos and calm of urban life. The film also features Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Metro… In Dino also marks the final chapter of Anurag Basu’s hyperlinked trilogy. It is a spiritual sequel to 2007 release - ‘Life in a Metro’, bringing out the lives of 4 couples and how they cope with the curveballs that life throws at them.

Interestingly, Konkona Sen Sharma is the only cast member returning from the 2007 film. The film earned around Rs 67.47 crore at the Box Office.