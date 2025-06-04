Advertisement
METRO IN DINO TRAILER REACTIONS

Metro In Dino Trailer Reactions: Sara Ali Khan & Aditya Roy Kapur's Chemistry Gets Internet Talking - Honest Review!

Metro… In Dino trailer promises to be a modern love story set in the chaos and calm of urban life.

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Basu's much-waited Metro… In Dino trailer has dropped on YouTube, the internet is abuzz with all things lovely about the movie. Fans have given a big thumbs up to the electric chemistry between Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur. 

Metro…In Dino Trailer Reactions

Social media has been flooded with reactions praising their pairing. One fan gushed, “This trailer proved one thing: Sara and Aditya NEED to do more films together. Their chemistry is chef’s kiss.” Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “Just 2 minutes of this trailer and I’m already rooting for Sara and Aditya’s characters like they’re real .”

Viewers are particularly drawn to the soft, emotional intensity the two bring to the screen — a quality many say has been missing from contemporary Bollywood romances. “I miss this kind of romance on screen, soft, intense, and full of love. Thank you Sara & Aditya for bringing it back ,” read one heartfelt comment.

Some even drew comparisons to iconic love stories from the past. “This trailer and Sara and Adi gave me serious Woh Lamhe, Tum Mile, Veer-Zaara type feelings. Old school love is making a comeback!” said one user. Another added, “Ye trailer dekh ke lagta hai ki yeh jodi screen pe bohot kuch mehsoos karwayegi. Dekhna padega yeh film Sara and ARK ke liye.”

About Metro In Dino

Directed by Anurag Basu, Metro… In Dino promises to be a modern love story set in the chaos and calm of urban life. The film also features Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

